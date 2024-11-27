Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,499 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

