Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 335 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 12.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

