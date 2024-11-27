Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 512 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

