Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $103,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

RHP opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 81.71%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.