SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $448.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $352.78 and a one year high of $449.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

