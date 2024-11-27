Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.69.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $476.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.15. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $489.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.