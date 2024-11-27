Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $86.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of -3.23. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 431,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,468,000 after acquiring an additional 553,948 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,793,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2,858.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

