Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $86.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 431,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,468,000 after acquiring an additional 553,948 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,793,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2,858.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
