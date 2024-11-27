Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $232.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

