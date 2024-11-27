Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

AX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Report on AX

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.