Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. This represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

MPW stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

