TD Cowen Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $34.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

SNDR stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $489,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

