Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

