The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

