The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BRP stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

