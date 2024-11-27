The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

