Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,328,000 after acquiring an additional 629,508 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 804,885 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,663,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

