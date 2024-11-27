Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

EQT Trading Down 0.9 %

EQT stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,051,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

