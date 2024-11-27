TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $30.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded TWFG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that TWFG will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

