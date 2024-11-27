Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

