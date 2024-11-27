UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 15,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.49 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

