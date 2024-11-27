VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
