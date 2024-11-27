Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,153,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

