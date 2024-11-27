VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

