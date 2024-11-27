Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Holdings Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

