44,623 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 4.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.