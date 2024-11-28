5,660 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 179,885 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,073,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDX opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.