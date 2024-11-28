76,233 Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 186,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.94.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). First Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

