833 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AON opened at $393.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.79. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.