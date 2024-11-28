Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

