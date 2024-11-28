Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.