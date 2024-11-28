Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 111.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 227.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $420.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.28 and a 200 day moving average of $374.41. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $435.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

