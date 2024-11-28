Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in argenx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in argenx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $614.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.76. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $620.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.42.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

