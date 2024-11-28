Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $968,378.84. This trade represents a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

