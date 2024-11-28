Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum China by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 1,307,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

