Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 96,332 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,744,203.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,024.49. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $6,866,918.31.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $70.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Affirm by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Affirm by 255.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Affirm by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

