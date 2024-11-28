Algert Global LLC Acquires 14,710 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,575,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

