Algert Global LLC Acquires 38,793 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 443.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in YETI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 179,005 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

