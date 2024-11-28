Algert Global LLC Acquires 40,182 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Research by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Research by 191.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 67.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. National Research’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

