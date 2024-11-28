Algert Global LLC Buys 7,460 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CIM opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

