Algert Global LLC Buys 95,557 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 534.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.40% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,066.67%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

