Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 4,046 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.