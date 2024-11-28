Algert Global LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

