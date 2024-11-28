Algert Global LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,126 shares of company stock worth $604,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

