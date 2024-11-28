Algert Global LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 210.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Geron by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

