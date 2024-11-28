Algert Global LLC Purchases 46,630 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 51.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,940 shares of company stock valued at $127,410. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of VIR opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

