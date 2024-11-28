Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,451 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

GES opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $842.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

