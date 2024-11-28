Algert Global LLC Sells 11,890 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $60,236,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 219.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 210,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 748.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 231.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 453.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

MSA stock opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.17. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

