Algert Global LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,693,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.