Algert Global LLC Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Quarry LP grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $1,099,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This represents a 43.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

