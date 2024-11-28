Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 72.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 68.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,492.45. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,498.14. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $32.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

